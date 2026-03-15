Indian Employees in the US Anxiously Await H-1B Results Amid Wage Reforms

Hyderabad: Thousands of Indian professionals in the US are on edge as the Trump administration prepares to finalise the FY 2027 H-1B visa lottery selections by March 31, with the registration window closing on March 19. Anxiety was running high due to the new wage-weighted selection process effective from February 27, 2026, which prioritises higher base salaries over random draws.

Indians, who have comprised over 70 per cent of H-1B approvals in previous years, fear non-disclosure of employee wage levels by companies — a standard US practice — could disadvantage them further.

"It's nerve-wracking this time," said Priya Sharma, a software engineer from Hyderabad now living in Texas after relocating from Silicon Valley. "Last year was luck-based, now it's all about my base pay, which my company bumped up by merging restricted stock units (RSUs). But they won't confirm the wage level — whether I am in Level I, II or III."

Rajesh Reddy, IT worker from Nirmal and based in Atlanta, echoed the sentiment: "My company advanced my appraisal in January, but the uncertainty is killing me. My friends in California are panicking over high prevailing wages pushing them out."

Companies have overhauled employee compensation to boost the chances of selection under the wage-based system, where Level IV wages get four times more entries than Level I. Many have merged stock options and perks into base pay, as cash-only salary counts toward wage tiers. This has pressured start-ups the most. Other employers have advanced salary appraisals for key roles, auditing job codes and offering hikes well ahead of registration to hit higher Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) levels.

Employees are adapting by relocating from high-wage hubs like California to lower-cost suburbs or less prominent areas, where prevailing wages align with lower tiers but still qualify. "I moved to Raleigh in North Carolina for a 15 per cent lower base, probability feels better here," said Keerti Kiran, in tune with a trend among peers.

The confusion traces to 2022, when a low $10 fee enabled rampant multiple filings via fake employers, including extreme cases like one person with 40 registrations, sidelining genuine applicants. The USCIS countered by linking registrations to passports for beneficiary-centric selection.

The Trump administration escalated with $100,000 fees from September 2025 — now under litigation — and wage prioritisation, aiming to favour skilled, higher-paid talent while protecting US workers.

It is expected that filings may drop to between 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh, from 358,737 last year, but still intensifying competition. For the FY 2027 H-1B cap season, employers whose electronic registrations are selected in March 2026 can submit full petitions from April 1 to June 30, for employment beginning October 1.

The premium processing and levels remain undisclosed, fueling many Indians in unease. "We're refreshing USCIS portals daily," Rajesh Reddy said with a sigh.