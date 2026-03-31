Indian Elected Head Of Global Cancer Forum

HYDERABAD: Dr T Subramanyeswara Rao, medical director of Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI), has become the first Indian — and the first representative from the developing world — to be elected president of the Global Forum of Cancer Surgeons. The international body unites cancer surgeons’ associations worldwide.

Speaking after his election, Dr Rao pledged to expand access to cancer treatment, particularly in developing countries. He credited his farming family roots in Nalgonda, colleagues, and hospital staff for his achievement, adding that at 62 his enthusiasm remains strong thanks to their support. He also expressed his commitment to mentoring young medical professionals.

The hospital management, led by chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna, felicitated Dr Rao at the auditorium. Balakrishna, who was recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at an international film festival in New Delhi, was also celebrated by hospital staff. He described Dr Rao’s election as a proud moment for the institution and voiced confidence in his global leadership.