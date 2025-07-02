Indian Christian Day Feted Today

Hyderabad: The Christian community across Telangana is preparing to celebrate Indian Christian Day today to commemorate the arrival of St Thomas the Apostle, one of Jesus Christ’s disciples, in India. St Thomas is believed to have brought Christianity to India in 52 AD, arriving in Kerala. He is said to have attained martyrdom on July 3 at Mylapore in Chennai, where he was wounded and buried at the site now known as Santhome Cathedral.

Christians from various denominations, including independent churches, have been observing Indian Christian Day since 2021. This year, the community is planning a more elaborate celebration, with special prayers already underway in churches and institutions across the state.

“This church has a majority of members with roots in Kerala, from the same decedents, whose forefathers followed the teachings of Jesus after Thomas arrived in the region,” said Fr Verghese Idi Chandy of St Gregorios Orthodox Cathedral Church, Gandhi Nagar, Hyderabad.

Father Swarna Bernard, senior priest with the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, said, “Christians have contributed meaningfully through various missionary, religious and lay movements, especially during colonial and post-Independence periods.”

Adding to these statements, Vimal Sukumar, treasurer of the Church of South India, Medak Diocese, said, “Thomas the disciple of Jesus came to this land long before Europe or the West came to know of Christ. We have urged all institutions and churches across the state to participate in the celebrations.”

Rev. Dr Samuel Devraj Perumal, chairman of the Indian Christian Day Committee, said the day was first observed in 2021. “The celebrations were low key at first, but from this year, we aim to mark July 3 in a more organised manner. According to historical records, St Thomas was martyred on this day.”

The organisers have invited the Christian community to attend a congregational celebration on Thursday at 6 pm at YMCA, Secunderabad.