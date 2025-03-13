Indian Army opens Agniveer recruitment in TG

HYDERABAD: The Indian Army is inviting online applications for the Agniveer recruitment for 2025-26. Unmarried male candidates from all 33 districts of Telangana can apply through the official website, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, starting today. The registration process will remain open until 10 April 2025, and the selection test dates will be tentatively announced in June 2025.

The Indian Army is inviting online applications for the Agniveer recruitment for 2025-26.Candidates can apply for two categories based on their eligibility, with openings available for general duty, technical, clerk/store keeper technical, tradesmen (10th pass) and tradesmen (8th pass). The recruitment process aims to provide an opportunity for young men to serve in the Army under the four-year Agnipath Scheme.

Candidates have been asked to contact the Army Recruiting Office in Secunderabad at 040-27740059 for further queries