India–Japan Pact Urges Youth To Take Lead

Hyderabad:The Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM), a bilateral agreement between India and Japan, will provide additional support to Japanese companies operating in Hyderabad while deepening cooperation on climate action.

Kohei Kiname, principal manager for JCM Projects and International Market Mechanism at Japan’s Global Environmental Bureau, said India’s rapid technological and economic growth made it an ideal partner. “Exchanging projects that focus on climate will benefit both countries,” he said. Highlighting the role of youth, he noted that Japan runs a youth climate committee under its ministry of environment, where young people contribute ideas. “Indian startups can also bring projects under JCM,” he explained.



The remarks came at the 15th India Climate Policy and Business Conclave, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in partnership with India’s ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) and Japan’s ministry of environment. The event brought together policymakers, business leaders and experts to deliberate on climate policy, carbon markets, clean energy and low-carbon industrial growth.



Dr Rambabu Paravastu, co-chair of FICCI’s Environment and Climate Change Committee, said India had historically led global climate efforts, citing its active role in the Kyoto Protocol and Clean Development Mechanism. He praised Japan for pioneering JCM, developed under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which now enables India to pursue similar agreements with South Korea, Singapore and Sweden.



FICCI co-chairman Meela Jayadev lauded Telangana’s progress in afforestation, renewable energy and water management, and stressed the need for policy and business innovation to align with climate goals.



In his presentation, Kiname described JCM as a tool that enables partner countries to collaborate on decarbonisation projects through technology transfer and investment. Such projects, he said, generate carbon credits that help both nations achieve their climate targets.

