India witnesses positive trend in female workforce participation over past six years: Centre

Hyderabad: Ministry of Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra on Wednesday said India has witnessed a positive trend in female workforce participation over the past six years.

She said this at the round table discussion on Improving Female Workforce Participation in India at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. The event marked a significant step toward realizing the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of 70 per cent female workforce participation.

With India’s Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) at 41.7 per cent (PLFS 2023-24), this platform brought together government policymakers, industry leaders, global organizations, and skilling institutions to address key challenges and barriers, including employment barriers, workplace safety, pay parity, and digital job opportunities.

The two-day deliberations focused on shaping policy reforms and industry-driven solutions that will unlock India's full workforce potential, ensuring safe, inclusive, and equitable workplaces that drive sustained economic growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumita Dawra emphasized the crucial role of the round table in shaping effective workforce policies. “Focused discussions on identifying systemic barriers and policy gaps are crucial for formulating innovative solutions that align with India’s broader economic and social development goals, ensuring sustainable and equitable workforce participation for women,” she stated.

She highlighted how India has witnessed a positive trend in female workforce participation over the past six years, with higher economic engagement, declining unemployment, and more educated women entering the workforce.

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for women aged 15 years and above has risen from 22 per cent in 2017-18 to 40.3 per cent in 2023-24, while the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for women has increased from 23.3 per cent to 41.7 per cent in the same period, she mentioned.

Notably, female unemployment has dropped significantly from 5.6 per cent to just 3.2 per cent, reflecting a shift toward greater inclusion and economic empowerment, she added.

The round table focused on four key themes: Care Ecosystem, Future of Jobs and Skilling, Safe and Equitable Workplaces, and AI and Digital Interventions. The Ministry of Labour and Employment identified key action areas critical to enhancing women’s workforce participation under its mandate.

Expanding affordable and quality care services was recognized as a labour market enabler, emphasizing the need to integrate care policies into employment frameworks to support working women. The alignment of skilling initiatives with industry demand was highlighted as essential to ensuring women’s access to high-growth sectors, reinforcing the Ministry’s role in facilitating demand-driven skilling and employment linkages.

Strengthening workplace safety, equitable policies, and gender-sensitive labour laws emerged as a priority, underscoring the need for compliance mechanisms, gender audits, and enforcement of PoSH regulations. Finally, as India advances in AI and digital transformation, government is focused on leveraging digital employment platforms, enhancing women’s digital literacy, and integrating AI-driven skilling programs to ensure women’s equitable participation in the future of work.

The round table discussions concluded with clear, actionable recommendations aimed at accelerating women’s workforce inclusion. Participants outlined policy reforms, industry-driven initiatives, and institutional mechanisms to break barriers and build a safe, skilled, and inclusive workforce. Sumita Dawra reaffirmed that this is not a one-time discussion but the beginning of a sustained effort, with a task force ensuring continued collaboration and implementation.