India Rises in Global Varsity Rankings

Hyderabad:The latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, released this month, show Indian universities expanding their global presence even as international competition intensifies. Oxford University has retained the top spot, while institutions from the United States and the United Kingdom continue to dominate the top ten. Asian universities such as Tsinghua, Peking and the National University of Singapore (NUS) also maintained strong positions.

India now holds the second-highest number of institutions in the rankings, just behind the United States. A total of 128 Indian universities feature this year, compared to 107 last year. The Times rankings rates about 2,000 universities and institutions from 115 countries. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, remains the country’s top-ranked institution, placed in the 201–250 band globally. However, no Indian university made it to the top 200 this year.



Several Indian institutions climbed higher bands. The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences moved up to the 351–400 bracket, while Jamia Millia Islamia advanced to the 401–500 range. Delhi University improved to the 601–800 band, whereas BITS Pilani slipped from the 601–800 bracket to the 801–1000 range.



Telangana’s universities also performed respectably. IIIT Hyderabad retained its position in the 601–800 global band, consistent with recent years. The University of Hyderabad appears in the 1001–1200 category, while Osmania University and NIT Warangal are placed in the 1201–1500 range. SR University, Warangal, entered the rankings for the first time in the 801–1000 band, and IFHE Hyderabad made its debut in the 1201–1500 range.



Comparing year-on-year trends, IIIT Hyderabad maintained its metrics in the 601–800 band. The University of Hyderabad, which was earlier close to the top 1000, slipped slightly, while Osmania University and NIT Warangal largely retained their positions in the 1201+ range.