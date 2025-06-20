India Ranks 4th Globally in Kidney Cancer Cases: A Growing Concern Across All Age Groups

Men at nearly double the risk compared to women

Early symptoms often ignored; timely screening crucial

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Reddy, Uro-Oncologist, AINU, emphasizes awareness and early intervention

Hyderabad: Kidney cancer cases are on the rise not just globally but also significantly in India, which now ranks fourth worldwide in terms of incidence. According to Dr. Adapala Rajesh Kumar Reddy, Consultant Uro-Oncologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), this type of cancer is increasingly affecting people across all age groups, irrespective of gender and lifestyle.

“Urological cancers, especially kidney cancers, are expanding rapidly. If detected early, almost any cancer is treatable—and in the case of kidneys, early detection becomes all the more crucial,” says Dr. Rajesh Kumar Reddy. He emphasized the importance of staying alert to symptoms and undergoing timely screenings to avoid advanced complications.

India Among Top Four Globally:

According to estimates by GLOBOCAN, a global cancer research agency, around 4,34,840 new kidney cancer cases were reported worldwide this year. The highest numbers were in China (73,656), followed by the USA (71,759), Russia (29,109), and India (17,480).

Major risk factors include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, high blood pressure, and prolonged exposure to chemicals like asbestos, benzene, cadmium, and trichloroethylene. The disease is also more common in developing nations, and cases are expected to rise significantly by 2030.

Higher Risk Among Men:

Kidney cancer affects men twice as much as women, with a 2:1 ratio. Although it can occur at any age, the likelihood increases after age 70. However, due to lifestyle factors, even younger adults are being diagnosed. People with chronic kidney disease, those undergoing long-term dialysis, and individuals with a family history are also at elevated risk.

Warning Signs to Watch Out For:

1. Blood in the urine – Often dismissed as an infection or heat-related issue

2. Persistent pain in the flank region

3. Swelling or lump in the lower back or side

4. Unexplained fever – Caused by cytokines and interleukins released by tumors

5. Loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss – Even without dieting or exercise

Can It Be Detected Early?

Early-stage kidney cancer usually has no noticeable symptoms, and by the time it is discovered, it is often advanced. However, imaging tests like ultrasound, even if done for unrelated issues, can detect kidney tumors. If detected early, minimally invasive surgeries such as robotic or laparoscopic partial nephrectomy can be performed to remove the tumor while preserving the kidney.

Advanced Treatment Techniques

Technologies like intraoperative ultrasound (IOUS) during partial nephrectomy help identify tumor location and nearby blood vessels in real-time, allowing safer and more precise surgeries. Robotic surgeries provide a 3D view of internal organs, increasing accuracy. Additionally, targeted therapies and immunotherapy have significantly improved kidney cancer treatment outcomes.

Why Get Screened in Your 40s?

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Reddy advises regular kidney screenings starting from age 40. “While most kidney cancers occur between ages 50 and 70, cellular changes begin as early as 40. Annual checkups can help detect tumors while they’re still small and easier to treat.”