India Needs War-room to Monitor AI Developments: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: India must create a war-room to enable the Centre and States to monitor and respond to latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) developments, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Delivering a keynote address during India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday, he said the AI war-room for India is crucial because the developments in AI were happening rapidly.

“Hyderabad can build an AI war-room for India with the support of the Central government. We need to establish an AI university of global standards with top facilities with a special focus on research,” he said.

“To lead in the AI revolution, we have to manufacture GPU chips and we have to become part of the entire supply chain. We must get rare minerals as well,” he said.

“We have to put a system in place to assess the job loss because of AI and India cannot delay this anymore. We have to invest massively for re-skilling the people who lose their jobs because of AI,” Revanth Reddy explained.

According to him, India needs funds for AI startups so that youth can work on all areas of AI. Telangana can establish AI start up for the entire country with support of the Central government. “We need to organize more AI summits. Instead of organizing it every year, we must conduct AI summits every six months and different cities can host them like Hyderabad,” he said.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a national AI council like GST and Niti Aayog. “We need an AI ministry both at the Centre and State level to help in enacting laws and preventing misuse of AI,” he said.

“We need to use AI for achieving social justice and removing poverty. We invite everyone to Telangana for discussions and partnerships. We also invite the national and global institutes on AI to work in Telangana,” he added.