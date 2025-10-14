India Needs Evidence-Based Fertility Research, Says UK Expert Prof. Roy Homburg

Hyderabad: India faces a critical need for evidence-based fertility research, as its vast ethnic and genetic diversity presents unique reproductive challenges, said Prof. Roy Homburg, a renowned fertility expert from the United Kingdom.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on the sidelines of a conference here, Prof. Homburg said, “Significant gaps persist in India due to limited infrastructure and funding. However, adopting best practices from other countries, such as the United Kingdom, could help bridge these gaps. In the UK, specialised fertility societies run unique campaigns and create dedicated websites to raise awareness, as people increasingly seek information online.”

Discussing his research ideas, he said he may focus on whether diabetes is affecting women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and contributing to infertility. Dr Homburg has published over 330 research articles, book chapters, and 14 books

Prof. Homburg explained that the causes of infertility differ between Indian and UK women. “In India, factors such as adulterated food, pollution, and plastic usage affect ovarian health, while in the UK, women often delay pregnancy for career reasons, and conception becomes more difficult after the age of 37. In India, fertility challenges tend to appear after 31 or 32 years,” he noted.

Commenting humorously on changing societal trends, he added, “Convincing the new generation, especially Gen Z, to marry is nearly impossible. In the UK, I doubt if couples even get married anymore,” he laughed.

With more than 30 million couples affected by infertility in India, Prof. Homburg said there is a tremendous opportunity to deepen understanding and develop effective treatments that bring hope to millions. “Fertility research is both intellectually stimulating and personally rewarding, as it directly improves lives and families,” he said.