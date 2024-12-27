India Leads the World in Disaster Warning Systems: Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

HYDERABAD: India has emerged as a global leader in disaster warning systems, providing important services to nations worldwide, said Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh. Speaking at an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, held at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) in Hyderabad on Thursday, Dr Singh stressed India’s progress in ocean research and disaster preparedness.

He attributed INCOIS's fast growth to the priority given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. He described INCOIS as a state-of-the-art institute, recognized globally for its advancements in disaster warning systems. He also praised initiatives like the 'Deep Sea Mission,' announced by Modi, as major steps in ocean exploration and sustainable development.



With ongoing collaborations with Unesco and the Tsunami Ready Initiative, Dr Singh noted that 24 Indian communities have been recognised for their preparedness under this programme. He emphasised the need to integrate tsunami warnings with other ocean-related hazards,including storm surges and high waves, through an integrated multi-hazard early warning system. Reflecting on the 2004 tsunami that claimed over 2,30,000 lives worldwide, including 10,749 in India, Dr Jitendra Singh said the disaster was a wake-up call. "The tragedy served as a catalyst for establishing institutions like INCOIS, which now stands as a testament to India's commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods," he said.

Dr Singh also underscored the importance of ocean exploration in India’s vision for “Viksit Bharat.” With a vast 7,500-kilometer coastline and rich marine biodiversity, sustainable utilization of ocean resources is key to achieving national prosperity. “Our deep-sea mission and initiatives like BioE3 [Biotechnology for Environment, Employment, and Economy] are creating an ecosystem that will not only enhance biodiversity but also contribute to national prosperity,” he said.

Looking ahead, the minister revealed plans “to deploy an Indian in the deep sea and another in space, possibly by 2026, marking a historic milestone.”

INCOIS has also been a hub for international cooperation, hosting a Unesco Category 2 Training Centre for ocean-based disaster management. The centre is actively involved in global programs such as the Ocean Decade Tsunami Programme, which seeks to ensure 100% tsunami-ready communities by 2030.

Dr Singh concluded by highlighting INCOIS’s role in India’s Vision 2047, stressing the importance of tapping into marine resources and enhancing disaster readiness to build a self-reliant and resilient nation.

The event was attended by Dr M. Ravi Chandran, secretary, ministry of earth sciences, along with leading scientists and policymakers, celebrating two decades of achievements and paving the way for sustainable development.





