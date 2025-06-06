India Expands Critical Mineral Efforts: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the National Critical Mineral Mission Outreach Forum to bring together industries and agencies working in the critical minerals sector. The forum aims to enhance outreach for mineral exploration in prospective countries and raise awareness of critical minerals, energy security and food security.

Speaking at a seminar on critical minerals processing at India Habitat Centre on Friday, Kishan Reddy said the auction process for 34 mineral blocks has been successfully completed, with plans underway to auction more. He said the Geological Survey of India (GSI) undertook 445 exploration projects for critical minerals over the past three years, while 185 projects have been funded under the National Mineral Exploration Trust.

Highlighting international efforts, he said India has signed bilateral agreements with countries such as Australia, Argentina and Chile to facilitate overseas exploration. In Argentina's Catamarca Province, the government enterprise KABIL has begun mineral exploration of over 15,000 hectares.

In January, the Union Cabinet approved the National Critical Mineral Mission with a budget of Rs 16,300 crore, while central enterprises will invest an additional Rs 18,000 crore. The minister said efforts are focused on minerals like lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements, which are essential for India’s clean energy goals. Demand for these minerals is projected to rise four to six times by 2040, and India currently imports them entirely.

He noted that this year’s Union Budget removed import duties on 12 critical minerals, including cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery scrap, lead and zinc. Urging industry stakeholders to invest in mineral processing, he said companies like Coal India Limited, Hindustan Copper Limited and Singareni Collieries should emulate KABIL by taking steps to acquire blocks domestically and abroad and start mineral exploration activities.

