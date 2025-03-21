India crosses monumental one billion tonnes of coal production: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday announced that India crossed a monumental one billion tonnes of coal production

In a tweet, he said, “With cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods, we’ve not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining. This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian.”

Kishan Reddy further stated “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is on its path to becoming a global energy leader.”

The Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated workforce of the coal sector, serving as the backbone of the nation's energy security. He thanked them for their tireless efforts and commitment that made this milestone possible.

Responding to the monumental achievement, Modi hailed India’s historic achievement of one billion tonnes coal production, highlighting significant commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance.

Modi also lauded this achievement, calling it a “proud moment for India” and recognizing the relentless dedication and hard work of those associated with the sector.