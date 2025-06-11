India Charts a Future-Ready Path in Geosciences: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday emphasized that India was entering a new era where science, sustainability, and technology will play a pivotal role in mineral exploration.

Speaking after inaugurating the “Next-Gen Geophysics 2025: Unlocking Earth’s Hidden Treasures” conference at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Bandlaguda-Nagole here, he highlighted the vital role of geophysics in achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat by providing innovative tools to address challenges such as climate change, urbanization, and disaster risk mitigation.

The Minister lauded the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for organizing this timely conference as it celebrates 175 years of dedicated service. He described this milestone as a testament to India’s long-standing commitment to the scientific exploration of natural resources.

Kishan Reddy highlighted significant advancements including the establishment of the National Landslide Forecasting Centre and a recent Memorandum of Understanding with Italy aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness. He called for the expansion of monitoring networks and the adoption of cutting-edge forecasting technologies.

Further, the Minister drew attention to India’s growing presence in global education and research, noting a 318 per cent increase in Indian institutions featured in the QS World University Rankings 2025. He also mentioned the doubling of IIT seats and the creation of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) as examples of the government’s commitment to scientific excellence.

Kishan Reddy urged geoscientists to embrace emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing for enhanced exploration, including predicting hidden mineral resources and interpreting seismic data with greater precision. He highlighted flagship initiatives like the Rs.10,300 crore India AI Mission and the Rs.6,000 crore National Quantum Mission as catalysts for innovation.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of critical minerals, the Union Minister stated that India’s future economic strength depends on reducing import dependence for key minerals like lithium and cobalt through AI-powered, clean, and efficient exploration methods.

He underscored the need for innovation alongside collaboration and sustainability, advocating for stronger partnerships between government, academia, and industry. The Mineral Exploration Hackathon was cited as a successful model of such co-creation. He also stressed the importance of responsible mining practices that benefit local communities and protect the environment.

Addressing the gathering, BJP MP Eatala Rajender, who was also present, stated that “Geoscience is entering a transformative era—where traditional methods converge with AI-powered predictive models, quantum sensing, and cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize resource exploration and contribute to building a future-ready, Viksit Bharat.

“He emphasized the crucial role of geoscientific research in addressing challenges related to mineral security, environmental resilience, and natural disaster preparedness. Rajender commended GSI’s adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in geohazard assessments and mineral investigations and expressed confidence in India’s ability to become a global leader in data-driven exploration and sustainable resource management.