India, Australia Relations Based on Innovation, Says Oz Envoy

Hyderabad: Katrina Knapp, vice-consul, Australian Consulate General in Chennai, said the partnership between two nations was built on a shared belief in innovation, curiosity and pushing boundaries.

Speaking at annual university day celebrations of Vellore Institute of Technology in Chennai, she stressed the collaboration between India and Australia in various areas through the support from Australian missions. “Australia has announced Aus$20 million worth fellowships, scholarships and research grants through the MAITRI initiative,” she said.

Dr G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, said “Australia’s per capita income touched Aus$ 68,000 because the country spent five per cent of its GDP on education. Their gross enrollment ratio in higher education is 100 per cent, similar to that of South Korea.”

“India’s new education policy recommends spending six per cent of GDP on education. The government of India and state governments should focus on investing more on education,” Dr Viswanathan added.

Sudeep Kunnumal, chief human resources officer-designate, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “I am confident that the students will make their faculty and VIT Chennai proud of their accomplishments.”

Dr Viswanathan handed over the best outgoing students awards, while Dr G.V. Selvan, vice-president, VIT, felicitated students.