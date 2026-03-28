India Art Festival Returns To Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: India Art Festival will return to the city from April 3 to 5 at the Jubilee Hills Convention Centre, bringing over 3,000 artworks and a wide mix of artists, galleries and collectors.

The three-day event, open from 11 am to 8 pm, marks a shift to a centrally located venue this year and will feature participants from across India and abroad. Organisers said the festival continues to position itself as an accessible space for contemporary art.

According to Rajendra Patil, director of India Art Festival, “The festival aims to create a democratic and accessible platform connecting artists and galleries directly with art lovers and collectors.”

Hyderabad-based artists form a strong part of this edition. U. Vijay Kumar presents contemporary figurative works, while Kappari Krishan explores mythological themes. Satya Gannoju and Bhupathi Moshe Dayan focus on devotional and human narratives, and sculptors S. Kantha Reddy and DVS Krishna showcase fibreglass human head forms.

Artists such as M.P. Narsimharao, Raju Epuri and Nannuta Rajeshwar bring in folk and rural imagery, while Ramani Mylavarapu, Neha Jain and Raksha Jesrani work with organic forms and colour.

The festival also features galleries from Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and international spaces, along with works by renowned artists including M.F. Husain, Jogen Chowdhury and Laxma Goud.