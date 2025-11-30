India, Allied Cadets Complete Weapon Training at Begumpet Air Base

Hyderabad: Cadets from India and allied nations completed their navigation and weapon system training at Air Force Station Begumpet, marking the end of three specialised defence courses designed to feed frontline aviation units.

The valedictory function covered the 109ᵗʰ Advance Navigation Course, the 141ˢᵗ ab-initio Navigation Course, and the Stage-II and Stage-III Weapon System courses. Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Kumar Taliyan, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Intelligence), served as the reviewing officer.

The Navigation Training School (NTS) at Begumpet trains flight cadets to become navigators and provides advanced skills to aviators from multiple services. The institution has, over decades, prepared officers of the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries. The Weapon Systems School (WSS), located at the same station, trains weapon system operators under a unified structure aligned with current IAF mission requirements.

The graduating group of the 109ᵗʰ ANC consisted of seven officers, including two from the Indian Navy, one from the Indian Coast Guard and one from the Royal Malaysian Air Force. According to the officials they will take up instructional assignments in their respective services.

The 141ˢᵗ ab-initio Navigation Course included five Indian Air Force flight cadets and one officer from the Sri Lankan Air Force. Trophies, medals and certificates were awarded to meritorious trainees of all three courses.

The flight cadets who completed their training at NTS and WSS will be commissioned as Indian Air Force officers at the Combined Graduation Parade scheduled at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on December 13.

Officials said the training prepares officers for sensitive roles involving aerial navigation, onboard systems and mission execution. The course structure is designed to move trainees through theory, simulator sessions and operational standards before they are deployed or commissioned.