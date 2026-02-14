India-AI Summit Highlights STEM Drive, Innovation

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy urged students to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) studies to help the country gain early advantages in emerging scientific fields. He was speaking ahead of the India-AI Summit to be held in Delhi later in the week.

Addressing over 10,000 students at the Smart Genius Global Level competitions in Hyderabad, Reddy said the summit will prioritise discussions on AI’s role in education and STEM, with experts charting the path forward. “Youth must compulsorily follow these deliberations,” he emphasised.

He highlighted the Centre’s initiatives, including over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs fostering coding and creativity, and programmes like Vijnana Jyothi encouraging girls in science. With 43 per cent of STEM enrollees in India being girls — above global averages — he noted that India is building a strong base for inclusive scientific progress.

Reddy pointed out that research spending has doubled in the past decade, with more than 6,000 deep-tech startups thriving across sectors. The new education policy, he added, expands access to science and engineering in local languages.

“Science, technology, data, innovation, and mathematical thinking form the foundation of human survival today,” Reddy said, citing India’s strides in Olympic victories, space exploration, and AI leadership.