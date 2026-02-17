India @2047: Ram Madhav Stresses Inclusive Growth

Hyderabad: Senior political leader Ram Madhav on Tuesday said India’s journey to 2047 must be powered by inclusive, citizen-led economic growth. He was delivering a lecture on “Governance, Growth & Global Leadership: India @ 2047” at NALSAR University of Law.

The former national general secretary of BJP stressed that GDP growth must move beyond macroeconomic numbers and become participatory, involving farmers, youth, women, entrepreneurs and small businesses. Growth, he noted, must translate into employment generation, rising household incomes, digital inclusion and rural prosperity.

He highlighted governance reforms, transparency, technological empowerment and ease of doing business as key drivers of development. By 2047, he said, India should aim to be not only a large economy but an inclusive one where opportunity reaches every region.

Vice Chancellor Krishna Deva Rao and Professor Subba Rao attended the lecture along with faculty and students. The event also saw the presence of Rangarajan, priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple.