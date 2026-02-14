Independents Hold Key To Chairman Posts In 5 Municipalities In Adilabad

ADILABAD: Independent and rebel candidates have emerged as key players in the election of chairpersons in the municipalities of Adilabad Municipality, Asifabad Municipality, Bhainsa Municipality, Kagaznagar Municipality and Bellampalli Municipality.

Major parties like the Congress, BJP, BRS and AIMIM are seeking support from Independents to secure the chairman posts.

Seven Independents were elected in Bhainsa, five each in Adilabad and Bellampalli, and four each in Asifabad and Kagaznagar, making their support crucial in the absence of clear majorities.

According to political sources, some Independents have sought chairman or vice-chairman posts in return for support. There are also reports that certain candidates have demanded co-opted member positions for their supporters. These claims could not be independently verified.

Political circles are also discussing the alleged indirect support of a senior Congress leader to a rebel candidate elected as an Independent in Adilabad. Meanwhile, party leaders are weighing possible alignments.

Sources said TPCC leadership and in-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with municipal elections in-charge P. Sudarshan Reddy, are monitoring the situation and guiding district units on strategies for the chairman elections.