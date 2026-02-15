Independent Councilor Joins Cong in Wardhannapet, Paves Way for Party to Claim Chairperson Post

WARANGAL: The Congress is set to secure the chairperson post in Wardhannapet municipality after an Independent councillor joined the party on Sunday.

The 12-member council had resulted in a split verdict, with the BRS winning six seats, the Congress five and one seat going to an Independent. Netavath Sibharani, councillor from Ward No. 5, joined the Congress in the presence of Warangal in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and MLA K.R. Nagaraju.

With her induction, both the Congress and the BRS have six members each in the council. The deciding factor will be the ex-officio vote of MLA Nagaraju, which is expected to give the Congress the required majority to elect its candidate as municipal chairperson.

After joining the party, Sibharani said, “I won as an Independent with the support of the 5th Ward residents. However, to ensure rapid development and to bring welfare schemes to the people as promised, I have decided to return to my home party, the Congress.”

MLA Nagaraju welcomed her decision and said the state government is committed to the development of Wardhannapet, including tribal thandas and other areas in the ward.

Warangal DCC president Mohammad Ayub and other party leaders were present.