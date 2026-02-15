Independent Candidates Become Crucial to Elect Chairpersons, Mayors in Telangana

Hyderabad: More than 200 independent candidates who won elections in the recently concluded municipal elections in Telangana became crucial to elect Mayor and Chairpersons in municipalities and corporations.

The role of independent candidates became significant as hung verdict was delivered in 36 municipalities. The ruling Congress and BRS are leaving no stone unturned in wooing independent candidates to garner their support for electing Mayors and Chairpersons.

Both Congress and BRS shifted the candidates won from their party to resorts abutting Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Moinabad to prevent them from shifting to other parties. A few independent candidates were believed to have decided to extend support to the ruling party to get more funds for their development of the ward where they won while others are planning to support the BRS.

More clarity would emerge by Monday afternoon once the election process begins.