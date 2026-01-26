Indefinite Rowdy Sheets Without Review Are Unconstitutional: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court made it clear that indefinite continuation of a rowdy sheet without periodic review or fresh material indicating potential involvement in offences renders the action unconstitutional. The court said that the authority of the police to open and continue a rowdy sheet was restricted by procedural safeguards and should not be exercised mechanically.

Justice N. Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court was dealing with a petition filed by Mohd Khalid challenging the continuation of rowdy sheet opened in 2008 at the Mirchowk police station based on his alleged involvement in seven criminal cases. All those cases had culminated either in acquittal or compromise and that no criminal case had been registered against him since 2019. Despite this, the police continued to renew the rowdy sheet up to December 31, 2025, citing apprehension of possible future criminal activity.

Citing Standing Order 601-A of the Police Manual , which governs rowdy sheets, Justice Tukaramji noted that though the it empowered the police to open a rowdy sheet against persons habitually involved in offences affecting public order or tranquility, it clearly mandated that every rowdy sheet must be reviewed by the competent authority at intervals not exceeding six months to assess whether its continuation was warranted. The absence of such review or the lack of fresh material indicating potential criminal involvement renders the continuation illegal, the Judge said.

The court observed that the standing order required objective satisfaction based on current and relevant material, not speculative apprehension. Mechanical renewal without application of mind defeated the very purpose of the safeguards built into the Police Manual.

The court held that surveillance measures like rowdy sheets have serious civil consequences, including social stigma and interference with personal liberty. Therefore, strict adherence to procedural requirements is essential. In the absence of any fresh material or recent criminal activity, the continuation of the rowdy sheet amounted to an arbitrary exercise of power.

The court quashed the rowdy sheet against the petitioner and directed the police to remove his name from all relevant records.