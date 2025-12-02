Income-Tax Officials Search Wood Bridge Grand Hotel

Hyderabad: Income-tax officials conducted simultaneous searches at Wood Bridge Grand Hotel, Lakdikapul, and at the hotel owner’s residence in the early hours of Tuesday.

The searches were conducted due to alleged tax evasion by biryani-selling chains in Hyderabad, which reportedly were not disclosing their income from online and international business transactions.

Officials reportedly questioned the hotel owner, Md. Arshad Ali Khan, about his alleged financial assets, income-tax filings, and his financial relationship with hotels and establishments that were covered in the earlier raids on various biryani restaurant chains.

It is reported that I-T teams seized large amounts of cash that were allegedly accumulated through tax evasion, sources said.

On November 30, the officials ahd searched 30 locations of three biryani chains in the city, Pista House, Shah Ghose and Mehfil.