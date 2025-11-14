INCOIS Hosts Curtain Raiser for India International Science Festival 2025

Hyderabad: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (Incois) here hosted a curtain raiser on Thursday for the upcoming India International Science Festival (IISF), celebrating the theme ‘Vigyan Se Samriddhi – Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The event highlighted how scientific research, particularly in ocean sciences, can be harnessed for societal benefit, disaster preparedness, and India’s growing Blue Economy.

Incois director Dr T.M Balakrishnan Nair said the IISF theme aligned with the cenre’s mission to use science and technology for a self-reliant and sustainable India. He noted that Incois’s work in ocean weather forecasting, climate projections, and tsunami warning systems reflects the nation’s commitment to translating research into real-world impact.

Prof. Yuichiro Tanioka, chair of the Joint Tsunami Commission, International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics, Japan, commended India’s leadership in science and technology. He cited the success of the Indian Tsunami Warning Centre as an example of how science can directly serve communities.

Dr Surayachandra Rao, Director of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and Chief Organizer of IISF-2025, outlined key activities planned for the festival.