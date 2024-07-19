Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Rainy Days Ahead

Hyderabad: Core LPA downpours from Andhra Pradesh are moving into East Telanganana. Warangal, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri, Khammam, Mahabubabad districts are getting non stop rains.



There would be a massive rainy evening, night, morning on cards for North, East Telangana, according to Telangana Weatherman post on X.



Forecasting rainfall in Hyderabad, He mentioned the city also experience moderate rains this evening to tomorrow morning.



According to Hyderabad Met Centre, light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the city.

