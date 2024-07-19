Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Rainy Days Ahead

Telangana
DC Online team
19 July 2024 12:08 PM GMT
Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Rainy Days Ahead
x

Hyderabad: Core LPA downpours from Andhra Pradesh are moving into East Telanganana. Warangal, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri, Khammam, Mahabubabad districts are getting non stop rains.

There would be a massive rainy evening, night, morning on cards for North, East Telangana, according to Telangana Weatherman post on X.
Forecasting rainfall in Hyderabad, He mentioned the city also experience moderate rains this evening to tomorrow morning.
According to Hyderabad Met Centre, light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the city.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rainfall Weather Forecast Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick