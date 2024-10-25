Inadequate Geological Studies Plagued Kaleshwaram Barrages Construction

Hyderabad: Inadequate testing of the soil and the Godavari river bed before the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) was launched, necessitated revision of designs and drawings during the construction phase, the Justice P.C. Ghose commission of inquiry was informed on Thursday.

Responding to questions from Justice Ghose, KLIS former engineer-on-chief K.N. Venkateswarulu said that only eight or nine boreholes were drilled before the detailed project report (DPR) was prepared. These were insufficient, he said and added that the chief engineer of the Central Designs Organisation (CDO) of the irrigation department would be the right person to comment on this aspect.

Venkateswarlu also informed the commission that the location of the Annaram and Sundilla barrages were changed, and geotechnical and geophysical tests at the revised locations were left to the contracting agencies – Afcons for Annaram and Navayuga for Sundilla.

Venkateswarulu, one of the department officials suspended by the Congress government for his alleged role or negligence in the events running up the emergence of serious problems at the barrage, faced nearly 100 questions from Justice Ghose on Thursday

The official also said the CE, CDO, had said design changes could be made for economic reasons, or based on soil conditions and gave the choice of either going with secant piling or diaphragm wall cut offs at Annaram and Sundilla barrages. He also said that the location of barrage at Annaram was changed to increase the storage capacity, reduce the length of the canal from downstream Medigadda barrage, and to reduce amount of forest land that was required.

To a question on who took the decision to impound water at Medigadda after an incident at the barrage on 10/10/2019, Venkateswarulu said it was the then head of the government. He also said that it was the head of the government who approved the DPR for the project prepared by WAPCOS, a Central PSU.

To a question on whether soil studies at Medigadda found coal beds under the top soil and sand on the river bed, and despite this the site was chosen for the barrage, Venkateswarulu said this was not the case. Justice Ghose again asked the former irrigation official if he would reconsider his response that building the barrage on such ground with coal beds, combined with faulty designs, and other issues was to be viewed as correct, Venkateswarulu responded saying this was not correct.

However, Justice Ghose pointed out that there was documentary evidence that L&T JES-PV which built Medigadda had engaged Jadavpur University and Sardip Consulting for geological studies and they found coal beds under the river bed.

During the questioning it also emerged that the KLIS project did not have permissions from the Central Water Commission as well as environmental clearance for a revised DPR for the project, both of which Venkateswarulu said were true.

