In a lighter vein, Revanth offers Kodangal seat and deputy CM post to Akbaruddin

HYDERABAD: The Assembly on Saturday witnessed a war of words and also a light-hearted exchange between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during a general discussion on the Budget here on Saturday.

During the course of the debate, Reddy made a surprising offer to Owaisi — his Kodangal seat and the post of Deputy Chief Minister, eliciting smiles and laughter from the members in the House.

The comments came amidst a discussion on extending the Metro Rail to the Old City.

Revanth Reddy assured the House of his commitment to complete the Metro Rail extension within four years.

"My friend has given 10 years to his old friend (referring to former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao). I ask him to give me just four years. It is my responsibility that the services are extended from MGBS to Falaknuma and subsequently up to Chandrayangutta, where I will ask for votes only after completing the project. I will ensure that our Congress candidate, who hails from Backward Classes, wins in Chandrayangutta and seeks Akbaruddin’s support," he stated, addressing Owaisi directly.

The banter reached its peak when a few members pointed out that Chandrayangutta was represented by Owaisi. They asked, "What will happen to him if the Congress candidate wins in Chandrayangutta?"

In a prompt reply, Revanth Reddy said, "There is no problem for my friend. I will sacrifice my Kodangal seat to Owaisi if he contests on a Congress B Form. I myself will file his nomination papers on his behalf and ensure his thumping victory. Not just that, I will make him sit beside me as the deputy CM."

This led to huge laughter.

Responding to the offer, Owaisi said, "My political journey started in AIMIM. I grew up in AIMIM and my life will also end in AIMIM."

Owaisi also cautioned that while Reddy was treating Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an elder brother, the latter was treating him like a step-brother. He also doubted the Centre extending support for Hyderabad metro rail phase-II expansion.

Revanth Reddy clarified that he had referred to Modi as an ‘elder brother’ while addressing a public meeting in Adilabad, only to convey that he needed to act like an elder brother while serving the interests of all the states.

“It was not for any political interest, but to protect the interests of the State, I had called him an elder brother, and I openly said that. Whether anybody accepts it or not, Modi is the prime minister of this country. He is supposed to act as an elder brother for all the States," Revanth said.

Owaisi also lashed out at the state government for booking false cases against him during Lok Sabha polls while withdrawing cases against union ministers Amit Shah and G. Kishan Reddy. Owaisi said that police booked false cases against him alleging that he violated model code of conduct by campaigning past the 10 pm deadline but it was police who obstructed him and tried to stop his meeting when the time was actually 9.50 pm.

Revanth Reddy reminded him that it was the Congress, which had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Shah and Kishan Reddy for using children in their election campaign in Hyderabad.





