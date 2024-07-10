In a first in country, kids going to Anganwadis to get uniforms

Hyderabad: Anganwadi centres in Telangana will soon begin teaching nursery level lessons to children, and in a first such action in the country, the government will also be providing uniforms for the kids, minister for women’s development and child welfare Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the minister was invited to launch the new programme at the Anganwadi centres, and that the government was also committed to ensuring nutritious food supply to the children. Chairing a review meeting on Anganwadis in the state, Seethakka instructed officials to visit one centre each week and ensure that the centres are well-maintained and necessary repairs are taken up.

The government will also launch ‘Amma Maata-Anaganwadi Bata’, a special drive to encourage mothers to use Anganwadis for their children. “While the first school for a child is the mother’s lap, the second should be the Anganwadi,” Seethakka said.