Implementation of Loan Waiver Shocked Opposition Parties: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: The opposition leaders were "shocked" over the Congress government’s bold implementation of the loan waiver in Telangana state, claimed IT Minister Duddila Sridhar Babu on Friday.

“Once again it is proved that the Congress party will never ignore its promises to the people and will do whatever it says,” he said.

Accompanied by transport and agriculture ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Sridhar Babu participated in various developmental programmes in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

The ministers inaugurated the Primary Health Centre in Kolanur village and laid the foundation stone for laying of road from Kothapally to Kulanoor villages in Odela mandal and stone for the Palm Oil factory in Peddaratpally village of Sri Rampur mandal.

Sridhar Babu alleged that the opposition leaders were bent on creating hurdles for every work taken up by the Congress government.

“Former minister KT Rama Rao and Union minister Bandi Sanjay were spreading lies to the people vis-a-vis the loan waiver. Rama Rao forgot that the previous BRS government had not waived farm loans of even one lakh and troubled farmers in the past five years. They were never bothered about the welfare of the farming community,” the IT minister said.

Instead, in the name of projects, the BRS government caused thousands of crores of debts and increased the burden on the people, he said.

The minister thanked the management of the Tirumala Oil cum India Pvt Ltd for its efforts to establish the palm oil factory at a cost of Rs 170 crore in Peddapalli district.

The factory would provide employment to around 250 youths and indirect jobs to around 500 persons, he said.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Congress government here waived farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh. This has never happened in any other state, he said.

“Palm oil cultivation is best option. After all expenditures, the farmers cultivating palm oil get a profit of at least Rs 1 lakh. These farmers even go for inter-crops in the palm oil plantations.”

The minister said, “There is an oil market of around 2.103 lakh metric tonnes. To meet the demand, the country is now exporting palm oil from other countries. The TS government has a target to have oil palm cultivation in around 2 lakh acres of land.”

Along with an aim to raise oil palm plantations in around 45,000 acres of land, a palm oil factory would come up in Peddapalli district, he noted.