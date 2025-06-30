Implementation Of Artificial Intelligence For Better Service Delivery: Musharraf Faruqui

“Analyzing these details will enable more efficient service delivery. The Feeder Outage Management System is already operational at substations and feeders, and AI-based services will help identify supply issues and defects at the field level to provide better services,” he explained.

Musharraf Faruqui asked officials to be continuously available to consumers and to conduct interaction programs every Wednesday in basthis and colonies. Speaking at a meeting held at the company’s headquarters in Mint Compound with Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and Divisional Engineers, Musharraf Faruqui stated that out of 8,681 11kV feeders under the company’s jurisdiction, 6,885 are currently monitored through the Feeder Outage Management System.

“Efforts are underway to bring the remaining feeders under this system as well,” he said.

Musharraf Faruqui also directed officials to monitor power supply daily at the Distribution Transformer (DTR) level. Divisional Engineers and Superintending Engineers were instructed to focus on feeders and DTRs facing frequent issues, conduct field visits, and take necessary actions.

Noting that power demand, especially in Greater Hyderabad, is increasing significantly every year, he instructed officials to prepare reports by August 15 on the measures to be taken to address this. Services like sanctioning new connections should be processed as per Standards of Performance (SOP) within the stipulated time, ensuring no consumer complaints arise.