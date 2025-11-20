Implement Telangana's Fine Rice Scheme Across India: Revanth to Joshi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested to the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi to implement the Telangana' flagship scheme of fine rice (Sanna Biyyam) distribution across the country.

The Chief Minister also requested Joshi to clear pending dues, increase paddy procurement targets and also enhance the boiled rice quota for Telangana.

During the meeting with Joshi, the Chief minister briefed the Union Minister about the successful implementation of the fine rice distribution scheme and its positive impact in the lives of the poorer sections in Telangana.

Explaining the official mechanism developed for the distribution of fine rice through the ration shops in the state like nowhere else in the country, he said that fine rice supply reduced recycling of PDS rice and also stabilized the rice prices in the open market.

The scheme also achieved desired goals mainly the distribution of nutritious and quality rice to the poor. When Revanth Reddy suggested that the Central government should also look into the issue of distributing fine rice across the country like Telangana, the Union Minister said that a decision will be taken on the issue of distributing fine rice across the country after a thorough study.

The Chief Minister requested Joshi to increase the boiled rice quota by an additional 10 lakh metric tonnes for the 2024-25 rabi season. He also brought to the attention of the Union Minister pending dues of subsidy of Rs.1,468 crore for levy rice supplied under PDS and Rs. 343.27 crore pending under the fifth phase of PMGKY and urged to clear pending dues immediately.

Revanth Reddy also requested to extend the custom rice milling for the period of 2024-25, allocate additional boiled rice racks to overcome the storage problems in FCI godowns and to provide assistance to increase the storage capacity of godowns by 15 lakh metric tonnes in the state.

In view of the achievement of the highest paddy yield of 148 lakh metric tonnes in 2025-26 Kharif season, Revanth Reddy appealed to the Union Minister to increase the paddy procurement target to 80 lakh metric tonnes.

Responding positively to Revanth Reddy’s pleas, the Union Minister assured that the Centre will consider all the requests. Joshi also suggested that the need for boiled rice has decreased across the country and hence the cultivation of raw rice varieties suitable for milling should be encouraged.

The Union Minister of the Public Distribution System also advised that export opportunities should be examined to effectively manage the surplus paddy stocks in the State.