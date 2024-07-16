Collectors are eyes and ears of govt, says CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday said it was the responsibility of the district Collectors to successfully implement six guarantees (6Gs) promised by the Congress government to the people.



Speaking at the Collectors conference, he said, “You (district Collectors) are the eyes and ears of the government and many of you have come from various States and are working here. You will be able to serve people only if you will be a part of Telangana culture.”

“District Collectors must work with a human touch and make decisions benefitting the people. You must be like retired IAS officer S R Shankaran and another retired officer E Sreedharan, who are remembered by the common people for their excellent work.”

“Collectors must understand the thoughts of the people at the field level. Your every action should reflect that this is a people’s government. You must provide transparent and good governance. You are also responsible for balancing welfare and development,” he informed them. Merely confining to air-condition offices would not fetch results.

Revanth Reddy said the Collectors must tour the fields ensuring that Rs.85,000 each being spent by the State government monthly would benefit every poor student. “Education is crucial in Telangana’s reconstruction. The Collectors must take care to protect the education system and must regularly supervise government schools and hospitals,” he said.

According to Revanth Reddy, if teachers are transferred in some government schools, students respond like a family member. Even if collectors are transferred, people should respond similarly, and the work done by the district Collector concerned should be like that.

“Collectors should resolve people’s problems immediately. You are responsible for implementing six guarantees transparently, making people believe that this is a people's government.”