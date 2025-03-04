Implant processors and hearing aids distributed at World Hearing Day fete

Hyderabad: Dr. Soumya Mishra, director general of Prisons & Correctional Services participated in the World Hearing Day celebrations organised by Ashray Akruti on Sunday.

She interacted with children with hearing disabilities and distributed cochlear implant processors and hearing aids on the occasion.

The event, held at FTCCI, was attended by medical professionals, parents, students and children, including people with hearing disabilities. Several experts, including ENT specialists and audiologists, discussed the need for early diagnosis and interventions in hearing disability cases.

Soumya Mishra said “I appreciate the efforts of the organisation, for helping children with disabilities to function as independent, productive and happy members of the mainstream society.”

Families of children with hearing loss shared their experiences of the problems the kids had to face early on, and how medical support and technology helped them improve their overall quality of life.

The event feted ENT surgeons, audiologists and speech therapists for their contributions to ear and hearing care.

Social activist Dr. Suneetha Krishnan, chief finance officer of Verizon India Prasad Annadanam, managing director of Ashray Akruti D. P. K. Babu and others participated in the event.