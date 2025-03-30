 Top
Immunisation: Four two-wheelers given to ANMs to reach high-risk and hard-to-access areas in Hyderabad

DC Correspondent
30 March 2025 1:38 AM IST

As per the allocation, the vehicles will be used by ANMs at the urban primary healthcare centres at Khairatabad, Mettuguda, Sriramnagar and Sanathnagar to achieve 100% vaccination coverage for eligible children in their respective areas.

(Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Enhancing immunisation coverage, district health authorities have deployed four two-wheelers for auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) to reach high-risk and hard-to-access areas in the city.

On Saturday, Dr J. Venkati, Hyderabad district medical and health officer, flagged off the four vehicles allocated for routine immunisation sessions. These vehicles were provided by health commissioner R.V. Karnan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkati said that the vehicles would help ensure timely and complete immunisation coverage.

The event was attended by district immunisation officer Dr Sridhar; district media officer Jakkula Ramulu along with doctors, paramedical staff, and health workers.

