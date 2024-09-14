Immersion of Ganesha idols in Adilabad, Nirmal on September 17

ADILABAD: The district administrations have made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of Ganesha idols on the day of shobha yatra and other days in Adilabad, Nirmal and Bhainsa districts.



Police have tightened security measures to avoid untoward incidents and to ensure that the shobha yatra takes place peacefully. A shobha yatra was taken out and idol immersion took place in Mudhole on Friday.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shaw and SP Gause Alam inspected the arrangement being made for the immersion of Ganesha idols at Penganga and Chanda-T on September 17.

Police are also making arrangements to ensure peaceful shobha yatras in Bhainsa and Nirmal towns on September 15 and 17 respectively. The immersion will take place in Bangalpet tank in Nirmal and Gaddennavagu in Bhainsa.



