Immersion Day Reveals Hyderabad's Real Character

HYDERABAD: I have been living in Hyderabad for a few months. I did not find this city much different from other metros as it shares with them many common characteristics. Like Chennai or Bengaluru, Hyderabad too has witnessed rampant urbanisation and has chock-a-block roads.

But Tuesday, the Ganesha immersion day, brought out the real character of the city as boisterous crowds in saffron clothes, packed in trucks, headed to the Hussainsagar to immerse idols which they held close to their heart for 11 long days. It was the biggest such event that one had seen

On the way to Hussainsagar, I was mesmerised by the scale of this festival in Hyderabad. Every Ganesha idol that headed for the immersion was beautifully decorated. Each idol featured a unique design and style, showcasing a variety of artistic models — displaying both the devotion and energy of the organisers, especially the youth.

Unlike other festivals that are bound by strict traditions, the nimajjanam appeared to have given the youth something that they always yearn for — freedom. They got freedom to redefine the bhakti that was on display through the choice of songs that each organiser played and dances that were performed. Some of those dance numbers bordered on sacrilegious, yet they exhibited Hyderabad’s ‘sab chalta hai’ attitude as the youth consider Ganesha to be their dear friend.

The sheer number of tall Ganesha idols — not to mention the veritable Khairatabad Ganesh — is mind-blogging. It appears that being tall is a fad in Hyderabad for Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. In my hometown Chennai, I had never seen such tall Ganesha idols.

At Hussainsagar, I felt that all of Hyderabad was out on roads — it was literally a sea of humanity. Just as every river joins the sea, the area around Hussainsagar had people of all kinds — rich, poor, literate or otherwise, powerful or vulnerable, arrogant and supplicant. All of them for one day merged into one identity for one purpose — to give a cheerful send off to their dear Ganesha, so that he could come back quickly next year.