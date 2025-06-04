IMH Outbreak: Government Acts, Orders Probe

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man from Karimnagar, once a chartered accountancy aspirant, sat sweating on a hospital bed at Osmania General Hospital, waiting for doctors to attend to him. Fluent in English and bearing a stylish tattoo on his right hand, Karan Reddy had been showing signs of acute gastroenteritis.

Karan had been admitted to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, Hyderabad, seven months ago to recover from online betting addiction. “I was into online betting and couldn’t get rid of it. I couldn’t finish my CA course. My family admitted me to IMH for treatment. I’ve been here ever since, and I miss my mother. I want to see her,” he toldDeccan Chronicle.On Monday evening, Karan began experiencing vomiting, loose motions and fever. Though he received medication, his condition worsened by the next day. Soon, other IMH patients began to show similar symptoms. Early Tuesday, another patient, Karnan, 33, was found unresponsive. CPR was attempted but failed. By afternoon, around 70 patients had fallen ill. A team from OGH had to be rushed in.In total, 92 patients were affected. Eighteen were shifted to OGH for advanced care, while 74 remained at IMH. All were from the ‘discharged ward’—a section that houses mentally stable patients who have been abandoned by their families. Though fit for discharge, these patients have no one to return to, forcing the hospital to continue their care.Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha visited IMH on Wednesday and reviewed the situation. “The incident surfaced on the evening of June 2. Sweets distributed during Telangana Formation Day celebrations are suspected to be the cause. Food and water samples have been sent for testing, and we await reports. The contractor’s negligence has been noted. I’ve ordered an inquiry by the director of medical education (DME) and the contract has been terminated. Sadly, one person, Karnan, died. A complaint has been lodged at Borabanda Police Station and the forensic report will be shared with them. We will take strict action to prevent such incidents,” the minister said.By evening, the government confirmed an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis at IMH. Resident medical officer Dr D Padmaja was relieved from duty and asked to report to the director of public health. She will be replaced by Dr B Shankar, currently serving at OGH. The food contract held by G Jaipal Reddy, who had served IMH for nine years, was cancelled. Until a new contractor is appointed, meals will be supplied by the vendor serving the Chest Hospital.Most OGH admissions were men aged 20 to 60. One woman was also admitted. All are stable, except Karan, who is showing signs of renal failure. He remains conscious and communicative. “He’ll be given fluids and monitored closely,” said a resident doctor. DME Narendra Kumar said water samples were collected from 14 locations in IMH and sent to the Institute of Preventive Medicine for testing.