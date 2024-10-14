IMD Warns of Rain, Lightning in TG

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a state-wide yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, on Monday, with 13 districts identified for heightened vigilance.

The affected districts include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Mancherial in the northern region; Jayshankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam in the east and four in the southern areas — Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Jogulamba Gadwal. Meanwhile, Hyderabad is expected to see intermittent light showers until October 16, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, the IMD Amaravati has warned that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal on Monday. This system may trigger heavy to very heavy rain in parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next three days.

The report stated that a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards and lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal.