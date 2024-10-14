IMD Puts Hyderabad on Notice for Harsh Winter

Hyderabad: Temperatures will dip sharply across Telangana in winter, due to the development of La Nina conditions between October and November, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast.

The recurring La Nina phenomenon, characterised by cooler-than-normal ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific, often results in colder winters in parts of India, including Telangana.

This year’s forecast suggests another challenging winter ahead. The IMD warns that the impact of La Nina could extend beyond low temperatures, with higher chances of fog during the mornings, potentially disrupting visibility. Historically, Hyderabad’s winters have remained relatively mild, but La Nina has occasionally altered the seasonal norm, bringing unusually cold spells.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state has experienced similar weather patterns in previous years under La Nina’s influence, the last of them in 2022.

That year, temperatures dropped to around 8°C in areas like Rajendranagar and Patancheru. In the northern district of Adilabad, the mercury plunged to 4°C, marking one of the coldest winters in recent memory. Winter came in early around mid-October as minimum temperatures early mornings were as low as 16°C.

The IMD’s previous reports also show that Hyderabad had witnessed extended monsoon seasons in La Nina years, followed by lower-than-average winter temperatures. With the latest La Nina conditions expected to intensify soon, the IMD urges residents to prepare for colder-than-usual weather through October and into the winter months.