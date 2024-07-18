Top
IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad, a few districts in Telangana

Telangana
DC Web Desk
18 July 2024 2:26 PM GMT
The IMD indicated likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Thursday through Saturday
IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad, a few districts in Telangana
People living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer areas in the wake of the heavy rainfall. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Hyderabad and a few districts in Telangana.

The IMD indicated likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Thursday through Saturday.

People living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer areas in the wake of the heavy rainfall.

