IMD issues red alert for Hyderabad, a few districts in Telangana
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Hyderabad and a few districts in Telangana.
The IMD indicated likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Thursday through Saturday.
People living in low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer areas in the wake of the heavy rainfall.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
