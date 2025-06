IMD Issues Heavy Rain Forecast for Telangana

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for 10 districts in Telangana for June 12. The districts under the alert include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated places across all districts in the state, the IMD bulletin noted.