IMD issues heatwave warning for several districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had extended the heatwave warning to several districts in Telangana until March 18.

The latest IMD warning reads, "Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over interior Odisha during 16th - 18th; and Heat wave conditions likely over Jharkhand, Gaggetuc West Bengal, Vidarbha, North Telangana on 16th and 17th; Chhattisgarh on 16th and North Interior Karnataka during 18th -20th March."

The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad had issued a yellow alert for the coming five days for multiple districts in the State.

Maximum temperatures in most areas of the State were recorded over 37º C, with Adilabad recording the highest maximum temparature at 40.8º C on Sunday, the Hyderabad met centre said in its daily weather report.



"The change in the weather is expected from March 19. Light rain has been forecast on March 19 and 20, with light to moderate rainfall likely on March 21 and 22 due to moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and the influence of a western disturbance," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand told PTI.

People have been advised to avoid going out between 12 pm and 3 pm during the prevailing heatwave conditions.