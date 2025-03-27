IMD-Hyderabad issues heat alert as temperatures set to rise

Hyderabad: With the IMD-Hyderabad forecasting a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by up to 3°C over the next three days, the public health department has issued an advisory urging citizens to take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.

People are advised to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Consuming oral rehydration solution (ORS) and homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, and fresh fruit juices was recommended. It is essential to carry water while travelling and include seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, muskmelon, oranges, cucumbers, and pineapples, in daily diets.

Wearing light-coloured, loose cotton clothing can help in staying cool, and covering the head with an umbrella, hat, cap, towel, or traditional headgear is advised while stepping outdoors. Walking barefoot in the sun should be avoided. Staying indoors as much as possible in well-ventilated and cool spaces can prevent heat exhaustion.

Keeping windows and curtains closed during the day and opening them at night to allow fresh air in is recommended. Outdoor activities should be limited to cooler hours in the morning and evening.

The advisory also warns against going out in the sun, particularly between 12 pm and 3 pm, and engaging in strenuous activities in the afternoon. Cooking during peak heat hours should be avoided, and kitchens must be adequately ventilated.

Consumption of alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, and sugary beverages should be limited as they can lead to dehydration. High-protein, salty, spicy, and oily foods should be avoided, and stale food must not be consumed.

Authorities have listed warning signs of heatstroke, which include nausea, vomiting, hot and dry skin, a body temperature of 40°C (104°F) or higher, throbbing headaches, dizziness, fainting, muscle weakness, rapid heartbeat, and shallow breathing. Confusion, agitation, seizures, or coma in severe cases require immediate medical attention.

Health facilities have been equipped with special beds, IV fluids, essential medicines, and ORS sachets, which are available through ANMs, ASHAs, and anganwadi workers.