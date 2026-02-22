Heat Intensifies Across Andhra Pradesh as Temperatures Touch 37°C; Low-Pressure System to Bring Rains

Visakhapatnam:Even before the onset of peak summer, intense heat has begun affecting several parts of Andhra Pradesh. Temperatures are rising significantly, with people experiencing discomfort due to heat and humidity. On Saturday, maximum temperatures of 37°C were recorded in Nandigama and Kurnool. In Visakhapatnam, Tuni, Narasapuram, Bapatla and other areas, maximum temperatures were 2 to 3.5 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area continues over the southwest Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is moving west-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area by Sunday. Another upper-air cyclonic circulation formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal has merged with the existing system.



Under its influence, light to moderate rains are likely in several parts of the state over the next three days, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre said. The State Disaster Management Authority has forecast light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places in East Godavari district on Sunday and Monday. Light rains are also expected in West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

