IMD Begumpet Office Gets Bomb Threat Email

Hyderabad: The IMD office in Begumpet came under extra ‘heat’ on Friday after it received a bomb threat email triggering panic among the staff.

It received an email informing that bombs with RDX were planted at the office. The staff alerted the police, who rushed to the office and checked the premises thoroughly. After examining the office for over an hour, the police declared that no explosives were found. This brought major relief to the staff, who later resumed their work.