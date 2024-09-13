IMA Telangana Condemns Assault on Doctor, Calls for ‘Chalo Peddapalli’

Hyderabad: Following the attack on a paediatrician from Peddapalli, doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana chapter gathered at a hospital and submitted representations to superintendent of police and district collector. More than 150 doctors from Hyderabad and neighbouring districts pariticipated in the gathering to show solidarity with the doctor.

They had called for a ‘Chalo Peddapalli’ on Thursday to express solidarity with the paediatrician, Dr K. Rajesh, in the town, who was allegedly attacked and stabbed by family members after their seven-month-old baby died during treatment.

On Friday, an FIR was registered and suspects arrested, according to Dr J. Vijay Rao, honorary secretary-general, IMA Telangana. "Doctors, like Dr Rajesh, work under immense pressure, often sacrificing their personal lives to provide care and save lives. In this case, the attack was reportedly driven by grievances, but no grievance however legitimate can ever justify mob violence, intimidation, or physical assault on healthcare providers. The trust and relationship between doctors and the public must be based on respect, mutual understanding, and protection," he said.