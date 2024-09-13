IMA Telangana Condemns Assault on Doctor, Calls for ‘Chalo Peddapalli’
Hyderabad: Following the attack on a paediatrician from Peddapalli, doctors of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana chapter gathered at a hospital and submitted representations to superintendent of police and district collector. More than 150 doctors from Hyderabad and neighbouring districts pariticipated in the gathering to show solidarity with the doctor.
They had called for a ‘Chalo Peddapalli’ on Thursday to express solidarity with the paediatrician, Dr K. Rajesh, in the town, who was allegedly attacked and stabbed by family members after their seven-month-old baby died during treatment.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
