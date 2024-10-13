IMA Jr Docs Network, MSN to stage dawn-to-dusk fast on Tuesday



Hyderabad: In addition to the 24-hour fast announced by Endocrine Society of India on October 15, the Indian Medical Association's Junior Doctors' Network and Medical Students' Network has announced a dawn-to-dusk fast on Tuesday, from 6 am. This is in solidarity with the doctors of West Bengal who have been on a fast unto death for nine days to press upon the West Bengal Chief Minister to ensure justice for the victim of the RG Kar Hospital incident. The Endocrine Society of India had also announced fast from Monday 6 am to Tuesday 6 am.

Zoroastrian health camp attended by 50 children of Spandana Home

Hyderabad: The Zoroastrian Club, Secunderabad, hosted a health camp for about 50 children from Spandana Children’s Home in Nagole, Hyderabad. The children were examined by health practitioners from the Central Wellness Clinic in Hong Kong: Dr Damien Mouellic, Dr Guillaume Giroud and Dr Ayelet Assor. The health camp was led by a team of osteopaths and fitness instructors, who focused on preventative care. Each child received an individual consultation. The participating children, aged 7 to 22 years, attend English-medium private schools.