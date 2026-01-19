IMA Hyderabad Stages Black Badge Demo

HYDERABAD: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Hyderabad, on Sunday staged a black badge protest opposing Government Order (GO) No. 229, which it said posed a threat to patient safety and ethical medical practice.

The protest was led by IMA Hyderabad city president Dr. Ilaiah, along with state general secretary Dr. Ashok, city branch president-elect Dr. B.N. Reddy, and senior association members.

The IMA Hyderabad branch stated that GO No. 229 could have serious implications for the healthcare system and compromise standards of medical ethics. Through the peaceful and democratic protest, the association urged the government to withdraw the order immediately and initiate meaningful discussions with recognised medical bodies to address concerns in the larger interest of patients and the medical community.





Bihar Summit focus on 'growth vision'

Biharis are indispensable to India’s transformation into the world’s food supplier, said BJP MP Etala Rajender at the Bihar Development Summit 2026. He recalled the distress during the Covid-19 pandemic, when migrants walked home from Hyderabad, prompting special trains and later pleas from industrialists to bring them back.

Inaugurating the summit at T-Hub on Sunday, Rajender noted that Bihar has a 36 per cent youth share in its population compared to the national average of 26 per cent. He vowed full support to Telangana’s Bihari diaspora.

Vikas Vaibhav, IPS officer and founder of the LIB movement launched in 2021, said the initiative is working towards a future where no Bihari has to leave the state for jobs, education or employment. He pointed out that Bihar’s monthly per capita income stands at ₹6,374 compared to ₹36,000 in Telangana, but emphasised that Bihar is targeting 15 per cent growth after achieving 13 per cent last year.

Vaibhav envisioned T-Hub-like centres in every district of Bihar, 600 linked start-ups, and five job-creating ventures in each district by 2028.

The summit concluded with panel discussions on start-ups, artificial intelligence, skilling, and government-linked opportunities. Over 1,000 entrepreneurs attended the event.

JIH launches anti-drug campaign

Concerned by rising substance abuse among youth in parts of the city, often linked to murder cases and violent behaviour in recent months, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Sunday launched a fortnight-long campaign titled “Uphold Human Dignity” in Hyderabad.

With slogans such as “Addiction doesn’t begin by harming the body — it begins by breaking a person’s dignity,” volunteers of the socio-religious organisation announced outreach programmes targeting slums where drug abuse is prevalent. The doctors’ wing of JIH, DARE (Doctors Association for Relief and Education), will hold medical camps in slums as part of the de-addiction drive, provide counselling through psychiatrists, and introduce families to government schemes like Nasha Mukt Bharat.

Organisers said activities between January 18 and 31 will include awareness programmes through Friday sermons, community interactions, PowerPoint presentations in slums, and health awareness lectures. Cadre from affiliated youth wings will engage with potential addicts, explaining the impact on family and health. “We are also targeting health clubs and gyms as bodybuilders are falling prey to addiction through supplements and boosters. During the campaign they will be asked to direct their energies positively and focus on the future,” said Azam Ali Baig, city secretary and campaign convenor, at the launch in Chaderghat.

Expressing concern over the spike in murders, city president Mubashir Ahmed said JIH found that triggers included infidelity, eve-teasing, and loan repayment delays, but mostly fits of rage under the influence of substance abuse. “We are trying to rope in various socio-religious organisations to highlight the moral aspect of how human life is invaluable. This is not for any political gain, nor targeted at any group or religion. We were pained by the reality of how some localities just a few kilometres away from Hi-Tech City and Gachibowli have about 40 per cent of youth consumed by these vices,” Mubashir added.