Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 21.50 Lakh Destroyed Using Road Roller

Adilabad: Authorities at Chinthalamanepalli Police Station in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district destroyed illegal liquor worth Rs 21.50 lakh using a road roller on Wednesday. The operation was conducted under the guidance of the Adilabad district excise commissioner and supervised by SP Kanthilal Patil.

The police reported that the confiscated liquor had been intended for unlawful distribution and transportation during the recent MLC elections in Telangana and the previous Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Later, SP Kanthilal Patil reviewed the station’s records and stressed the importance of maintaining a clean, green environment around the police station. He also urged officers to treat every visitor fairly and respectfully.